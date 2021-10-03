WATCH: Robert Kraft, Tom Brady Hug Inside Gillette Stadium Prior To Buccaneers-Patriots Game

FOXBORO (CBS) — Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Patriots owner Robert Kraft made sure there was a familiar face to greet him.

Kraft was at the stadium early to make sure he was there for Brady’s arrival. He found Brady in the hallway outside the visiting locker room. Brady was in the midst of talking to Drew Brees — whom he’ll pass as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards on Sunday night — when Kraft arrived.

Kraft exchanged pleasantries with Brees after approaching the duo, before sharing a long embrace with the man who took his franchise to unimagined heights from 2001-19.

Many microphones were nearby, but in the first clip shared of the meeting, no audio was shared.

The Patriots shared some photos, too.

Sunday night’s game will mark the first time Brady is a visitor at Gillette Stadium, the place he called home for the better part of two decades. Kraft said earlier on Sunday that despite Brady moving on to win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, his love for the QB endures.

“I’m always rooting for Tommy,” Kraft said , “except when he’s playing us.”