The anime short films of 'Star Wars Visions'

"Inspired by an epic true love story." Apple has revealed an official trailer for an animated short film titled Blush, from an animation filmmaker named Joe Mateo directing his first film after years of work in the animation industry as a story artist. Created by Skydance Animation (currently working on Spellbound and Luck) for Apple TV. A stranded horticulturist-astronaut meets an ethereal visitor on a desolate dwarf planet. His chance encounter with an ethereal being leads to an astonishing adventure about life and love. This reminds me of Disney's Paperman and so many other animated short films about love and romance. I hope there's something unique about this but it just seems like another love story, which is sweet of course, but not particularly original anymore. I do like the look of this, the characters are cute and the planet looks nice.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO