CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The anime short films of 'Star Wars Visions'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seven Japanese animation studios bring their unique perspectives to the “Star Wars” universe in a series of short films.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Star Wars: Visions episode 3: “The Twins” ending explained

After being announced all the way back in December of 2020, the new anthology series Star Wars: Visions is finally here!. The animated show is being handled by several different veteran Japanese studios and offers tales that take place in a slightly different galaxy far, far away, giving creators the freedom to explore the Star Wars mythos without being tied down to details of the canon.
COMICS
Polygon

Star Wars: Visions’ ‘T0-B1’ nods to Astro Boy to rewire Star Wars’ outlook on droids

If all living things can feel the Force, why not a sentient being of wire and metal? Though lacking a bloodstream of Midi-chlorians, the white-and-blue-plated T0-B1 droid — pronounced “Tobi” — of Disney Plus’ Star Wars: Visions anime dreams himself as a flesh-and-blood Jedi. He would rather swing the lightsaber rather than help his human creator, secretly an exiled Jedi, greenify a wasteland planet.
COMICS
Loyola Phoenix

Disney Envisions a New Path Forward with ‘Star Wars Visions’

The “Star Wars” franchise has entered another renaissance era over the past two years. With the meteoric success of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” and the fan-favored “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” Disney is quickly earning back fan trust after the maligned sequel trilogy. “Star Wars Visions,” the third major...
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

How the of Star Wars: Visions sets up an entire new trilogy

Star Wars: Episode X already has a template. There’s no reason to believe we’ll ever get a direct film sequel to the “Skywalker Saga,” which comprises the nine episodically numbered Star Wars films, but if there ever was, the best episode of Star Wars: Visions has very clearly laid out what the story needs to be.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Films#Visions#Japanese Animation#Japanese Anime
StarWars.com

A Warrior Wanders in Ronin, a Star Wars: Visions Novel – Excerpt

The Ronin made his debut just last week in Kamikaze Douga’s “The Duel,” a stunning short from the Disney+ series, Star Wars: Visions. Now, he’s stepping out in his own book. (Don’t worry. His trusty droid is coming, too.) by Emma Mieko Candon arrives October 12, expanding the world of...
MOVIES
keengamer.com

Star Wars: Visions Review: Unique but Familiar

This stunning new take on the beloved Star Wars universe is undeniably ambitious and unique. Star Wars: Visions is like nothing we have seen from the franchise to date. It dives head first into the samurai western genre that inspired George Lucas when he created the original trilogy. From a certain point of view, Star Wars: Visions is the purest form of the franchise to date, but as individual stories created by seven different anime studios, the anthology takes much liberty with the details of the loved Star Wars Universe.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

One Of Star Wars: Visions’ Coolest Scenes Has Upset Fans

Star Wars: Visions was awesome. The philosophy behind the Disney Plus animated anthology seems to have been to give Star Wars to some of the greatest anime studios in the world and tell them to go nuts with it. The results range from goofy comedy to high-octane action, with a...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Every Easter Egg and Reference in Lucasfilm's STAR WARS: VISIONS

If you haven’t watched Star Wars: Visions yet, you need to get on that as soon as you can! It’s so freakin’ good! I enjoyed watching the anime shorts so much. They were so well made and the stories were so unique and filled with interesting characters. I want more of these!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Japan
Daily Iowan

Review | Star Wars: Visions

Over 40 years after the first film opened in theaters, the Star Wars franchise has entered the world of anime. On Sept. 22, Star Wars: Visions premiered on Disney+, and with it, a new addition to the massive repertoire of genres and mediums within the world of Star Wars. The...
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Ranking Star Wars Visions From Worst to Best Episode

George Lucas, the mastermind behind Star Wars, frequently spoke about how he loved Akira Kurosawa’s 1958 samurai classic “The Hidden Fortress.” He loved it so much that he borrowed some ideas to inspire the events you see in Star Wars. Naturally, it’s only suitable in this age of anime that...
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Visions Hypes "The Elder" with New Poster

When Star Wars: Visions landed on Disney+ earlier this month, it gave fans of the franchise its first anime interpretation via nine short stories that explored different aspects of the galaxy that is far, far away. Now, the anthology series has revealed a new poster for one of its best stories, brought to life by Studio TRIGGER in "The Elder". While Disney has yet to reveal if there will be a second season for the anime series, the producers behind the latest series have confirmed that it is possible that the characters from these stories might appear in live-action someday.
COMICS
The Ringer

‘What If ...?’ Episode 8 Instant Reactions, ‘Star Wars: Visions,’ and Nerd News

Charles and Van break down the penultimate episode of Season 1 of Marvel’s What If...? (03:58). They also break for Nerd News and discuss the latest lawsuit involving Disney and the copyright of its Marvel characters (35:40). Then they dive into the acclaimed anime anthology Star Wars: Visions and talk about the best new stories to come out of the series (46:56).
TV SERIES
First Showing

Love on Another Planet in Animated Short Film 'Blush' Official Trailer

"Inspired by an epic true love story." Apple has revealed an official trailer for an animated short film titled Blush, from an animation filmmaker named Joe Mateo directing his first film after years of work in the animation industry as a story artist. Created by Skydance Animation (currently working on Spellbound and Luck) for Apple TV. A stranded horticulturist-astronaut meets an ethereal visitor on a desolate dwarf planet. His chance encounter with an ethereal being leads to an astonishing adventure about life and love. This reminds me of Disney's Paperman and so many other animated short films about love and romance. I hope there's something unique about this but it just seems like another love story, which is sweet of course, but not particularly original anymore. I do like the look of this, the characters are cute and the planet looks nice.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Star Wars: Visions' Proves 'Star Wars' Should Make More Self-Contained Stories

Star Wars had a turbulent past couple of years in terms of theatrical releases. But even with fans divided over The Last Jedi and the poor critical reception of The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars has found some semblance of favor from audiences and critics in their television ventures. Their latest release, Star Wars: Visions, is an anthology series developed by some of the best Japanese animation studios as they bring their unique visions to tell different stories in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: Visions, as is usual with most Star Wars releases recently, has generated a lot of conversation on the project, specifically the extreme lengths the stories go to separate themselves from the rest of the Star Wars universe.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Blush’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Short Film From Skydance Animation

The trailer for the new Apple TV+ animated short Blush dropped Tuesday, taking the wraps off the first project in Apple’s first-look film and TV deal with Skydance Animation. The film, directed by Joe Mateo,. follows a stranded horticulturist-astronaut’s chances for survival after he crash lands on a desolate dwarf...
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

Star Wars: Visions Finds Freedom From Canon

Disney+’s anime anthology Star Wars: Visions isn’t perfect, but it has a clear and straightforward ambition, to tell nine self-contained stories in corners of the Star Wars universe that we haven’t seen before. In that, it succeeds: in episode one, a nameless warrior fights a Sith conqueror who wields, of all things, a lightsaber parasol. There are already several things in here we’ve never seen before, with the laser umbrella being only one of them. Another episode turns lightsabers into mood rings, casually riffing on what exactly this all-powerful pop culture symbol means and how it functions. In another, a droid’s perspective on the Force and the concept of Jedi gets explored for maybe the first time ever (it’s also the most attention a droid’s gotten in Star Wars since the misfired subplot in Solo).
COMICS
CNN

CNN

672K+
Followers
104K+
Post
553M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy