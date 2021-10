We have all heard the saying, knowledge is power. That is why it is important to know what you are really buying at the food market before adding it to your shopping cart. Let’s face it, the grocery store is full of temptation. Bright colors, cool packaging, and creative displays can all be very enticing yet overwhelming when making your trip to the store. It is not by accident. Manufacturers often want to present products as healthier and better than they really are.

HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO