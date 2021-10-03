Paul Finebaum identifies when Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss lost the Alabama game
Lane Kiffin had a clear strategy against Alabama on Saturday. It was to be aggressive early, and the Rebels did that several times, especially on fourth down. But ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum suggested on a recent episode of the ESPN College Football Podcast, that Kiffin made a mistake by giving up early momentum. Kiffin and Ole Miss elected to go for it on 4th and 1 from the six yard line. The Rebels did not convert, and turned it over on downs, despite the 16-play, 59-yard drive.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
