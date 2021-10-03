CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston woman says dog killed in hit and run in Fenway area

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
 5 days ago
BOSTON — A Boston woman is heartbroken after she says a driver hit and killed her dog and kept on going.

It happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. on Westland Avenue near Fenway.

Jessica Jahnsen told Boston 25 News her dog, named Coco, was attached to her boyfriend’s waistband but broke free to chase after some geese.

She said she and her boyfriend chased after Coco as the dog darted into the street.

Moments later, she said her dog was struck by a light-colored, four-door sedan.

Jahnsen believes the man behind the wheel knew he had hit her dog and continued driving.

She said the driver’s failure to stop made the accident that much more heartbreaking.

Jahnsen has since filed a report with Boston Police.

