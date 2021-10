There’s no quit in Tom Brady. Though he’s well into his forties, the seven-time Super Bowl champ reveals why he’s not ready to hang up his jersey just yet. “I don’t want to be out there and suck,” Tom Brady says in the new feature in WSJ. Magazine’s Men’s Fall Fashion issue. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been dogged by retirement speculation for years. While his contemporaries – like Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Drew Brees – have walked off the football field, Tom still has some gas in the tank, and he knows that when he doesn’t, he’ll bow out. “You think I want to go out there and look like I’m 44 years old?” he adds. “I want to look like I’m in my prime.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO