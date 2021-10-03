CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers Football Photo Album: Top prospects visit SHI Stadium for Rutgers vs Ohio State

By John Otterstedt
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Schiano and his Rutgers football squad welcomed a host of top prospects for yesterday’s game against Ohio State. The contest didn’t turn out as the Scarlet Knights hoped, but that didn’t stop the recruits from enjoying the day in Piscataway. In our latest photo album, we are highlighting the recruits that we spotted on the sideline. Stay tuned to the Round Table VIP forum for reactions from these prospects, as well as information about others who made the trip to Rutgers on Saturday.

