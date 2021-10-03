Special Weather Statement issued for Schley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Schley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Schley County through 715 PM EDT At 638 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Walls Crossing, or near Ellaville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Ellaville, La Crosse, Murrays Crossroads and Walls Crossing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH