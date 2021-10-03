CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Montreal plane in crash carrying marriage proposal banner

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cG3BDaz00

A small plane crashed on an island near Old Montreal while towing a marriage proposal banner, killing a passenger and injuring the pilot, Canadian authorities said Sunday.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was pulling a banner that read “Will you marry me” when it went down Saturday evening. The pilot remained hospitalized Sunday night.

Police did not release details about the victims except to say that they were believed to have been the plane’s only two occupants.

Montreal police said they answered a call reporting a crash at roughly 6 p.m. at Park Dieppe near the Concorde Bridge of Montreal’s Ile Sainte-Hélène, not far from where a music festival was taking place.

“We are looking to speak to the pilot when possible,” Transportation Safety Board spokesman Chris Krepski said.

Krepski said in an interview that officials received reports of engine trouble on the Cessna 172, but investigators had yet to determine the cause of the crash.

“We haven’t ruled out anything yet,” he said. “We need to take a close look at everything.”

Krepski said the proposal banner, which was believed to have fallen into the St-Lawrence river shortly before the crash, had not been found.

Comments / 16

Related
The Independent

Crews aim to recover plane that ditched in ocean off Hawaii

Federal investigators will try to recover the wreckage of a cargo plane that ditched into the ocean near Honolulu after developing engine trouble.The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it was sending a team of investigators to the site where the Boeing 737 went into the ocean in July while pilots were trying to return to the airport shortly after takeoff. The NTSB said a ship with remotely operated vehicles and a barge with a crane will be used in the recovery effort, which is expected to start around Oct. 9.The safety board said the wreckage contains important information including the black boxes that contain flight data and cockpit sounds. Both pilots were plucked from the water by Coast Guard rescuers after the nighttime ditching. The TransAir flight was operated by Rhoades Aviation. Federal regulators have since grounded the company. The fuselage broke into two pieces and came to rest about 350 to 450 feet (107 to 137 meters) below the surface and 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from shore.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Plane flying ‘will you marry me’ banner crashes, killing the passenger and injuring the pilot

A marriage proposal ended in tragedy after a small plane towing a "will you marry me" banner crashed on an island near Montreal.The passenger in the small, Cessna 172 aircraft was killed while the pilot survived. He remained in hospital recovering from his injuries.The banner is believed to have fallen in the St-Lawrence River shortly before the plane went down in Park Dieppe, between Old Montreal and St Helen’s Island.Laurel Scala told Canada’s CTV News that she saw the plane flying the banner shortly before it crashed about 6pm local time on Saturday."It seemed like the normal height that a...
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

A 1951 Air Force plane crash in Maryland came after hours of tension in the sky

On April 8, 1951, a B-25 bomber flying out of Andrews Air Force Base crashed into a house in nearby Morningside, Md. Three people in the house were killed. No one on the plane was injured. That’s because there was no one on the plane. It was empty and the decision by the pilot, Capt. Paul V. Chapman, to order the crew to bail out caused outrage.
MARYLAND STATE
whmi.com

NTSB Report: Fatal Crash Caused By Faulty Intake Installation

More than two years after a plane crash in Howell killed two men, a final report has been issued by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on what caused the incident. The August 20th, 2019 crash of the Aero Commander 200D occurred as it attempted to take off from the...
HOWELL, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Montreal#Canada#Marriage Proposal#Of Montreal#Accident#Canadian
AZFamily

Girl dies after power window accident inside parked car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A girl has died after she was playing inside a parked car at a home in west Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police initially responded to what was believed to be a crash near 37th and Lewis avenues around 7:30 p.m. When officers showed up, they found a girl in critical condition inside a parked car. Investigators say the girl was hurt when one of the power windows was "rolled up on her." She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hartford Courant

Parking brake found in ‘set’ position in Farmington plane crash that killed Boston couple, two local pilots, NTSB report says

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on a plane crash in Farmington that killed four people found the private jet’s parking brake was still in the “set” position — and that witnesses reported the plane was struggling to get off the ground and “going slower” than usual during takeoff. Information from the flight data recorder aboard the twin-engine Cessna 560XL ...
FARMINGTON, CT
The Associated Press

Two found dead in plane crash wreckage in North Carolina

ANDREWS, N.C. (AP) — Searchers found Tuesday the wreckage of a small plane in North Carolina in which two people were killed. a sheriff’s office said. In a news release, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a single-engine Beechcraft B35 left Western Carolina Regional Airport around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said that minutes later, air control in Atlanta received a signal from the aircraft’s emergency location transmitter.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Plane crashes into building near Milan; all 8 aboard die

ROME (AP) — A small, single-engine plane carrying six passengers and a crew of two crashed Sunday into a vacant two-story office building in a Milan suburb, and authorities said all eight people aboard died. Investigators opened a probe into what caused the private plane to crash shortly after takeoff from Milan’s Linate Airport en […]
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two die after midair crash between plane and helicopter

A helicopter and a small plane collided midair over suburban Phoenix, killing the two aboard the copter, officials say.Police and firefighters responded to the crash which occurred in the skies above Chandler, in south west Phoenix, on Friday morning.According to the Chandler Fire Department, the fixed-wing plane was able to land safely, but the helicopter crashed and caught fire.Police are asking that motorists avoid the area.The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact Chandler police at 480-782-4130.The fixed wing single-engine Piper involved in the crash is registered to Flight Operations Academy in Chandler. Read More US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snubBombshell recordings show police overwhelmed by protesters before Trump speechLouisiana’s Indigenous communities are watching the coast disappear
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Small Plane Loses Wing In Crash Shortly After Takeoff In Loveland

(CBS4) – A single engine plane tried to make an emergency landing on Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland on Thursday morning and crashed. It happened near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) Police say the 1958 Piper Cherokee lost power shortly after takeoff from Northern Colorado Regional Airport just before 7 a.m. The plane ended up clipping a light pole and sheared off the left wing during an emergency landing. The plane finally landed on the shoulder of the street just west of Byrd Drive. (credit: CBS) The pilot was taken to the hospital and the passenger walked away from the crash. No one on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
LOVELAND, CO
Centre Daily

Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

Video captured the moment an airplane came crashing down onto a busy stretch of highway after a parade in a small town in southeast Texas over the weekend. In the video, shared by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the small yellow plane can be seen coasting low and slow overhead before clipping a light pole, tearing through a stop light and thudding onto the pavement before flipping over -- all in the space of seven seconds -- as bystanders and people in traffic look on.
ACCIDENTS
ABC News

ABC News

415K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy