WATCH: Aaron Judge's walk-off infield single pushes Yankees into the 2021 postseason

By Lou DiPietro
 5 days ago
The Yankees took all 162 games, and all nine innings of Game 162, to clinch a playoff berth – but they’re in.

Thanks to Aaron Judge’s walk-off infield single in the ninth inning, the Yankees topped the Rays 1-0 on Sunday, clinching a Wild Card berth and their fifth straight playoff appearance:

Tyler Wade was the one who made it happen after pinch-running for Rougned Odor, who singled to lead off the inning. Wade tagged up and moved to second on Gleyber Torres’ fly ball to center field, and after moving to third on Anthony Rizzo’s hard single to right, Wade scored the winner on Judge’s hit.

Rizzo had moved to second when Randy Arozarena threw home to prevent Wade from scoring, and instead of walking Judge, the Rays chose to pitch to him with the infield in, and Judge hit a slow grounder to second baseman Brandon Lowe that let Wade beat the throw home.

“I just said great job, way to do your thing. It’s a team effort, no one guy can win a ball game, and it was a team effort today,” Judge told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits about what he said to Wade after the run scored and the celebration began.

The Yankees are awaiting the official word of their postseason fate, as when their game ended, the Red Sox were tied 5-5 with the Nationals in the ninth. If Boston wins, the Yankees will head to Boston for the Wild Card Game on Tuesday, but if the Sox lose, they will play Toronto in a Game 163 tiebreaker for the second Wild Card on Monday, and the winner will head to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Fine after finger scare

Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge is "good to go" after dislocating his left pinkie finger during Sunday's win over Boston, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Judge was able to stay in the game after suffering the injury, so it's not surprising that he's able to play Tuesday. Boone added that the injury wasn't "too serious," so as of now, it doesn't look like it will be a reason for concern going forward. Judge is starting in right field and batting third Tuesday against Toronto.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: How far did Aaron Judge’s home run go?

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge just hit a home run back to the United States. Note: The Yankees are playing in Canada. Border security didn’t need a passport check. Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been absolutely massive for this Yankees team down the stretch, particularly in series against the Boston Red Sox and now Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Why did Phil Nevin wave Aaron Judge home? Aaron Boone explains questionable call in Yankees loss

In perhaps the biggest turning point of the game, Yankees’ third base coach Phil Nevin decided to send Aaron Judge to home plate. The Yankees were finally on the board in the top of the sixth inning, and when Giancarlo Stanton lined a towering shot off the Green Monster in left center, Nevin was ready to send Judge home all the way from first. The call backfired as Judge was thrown out easily, and Stanton had to settle for second base with two away and no run scored. Joey Gallo popped out in the next at-bat to end the inning.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees’ Aaron Boone is counting on Aaron Judge to be his Derek Jeter

As the Yankees near the finish of a wild and sometimes wobbly season, you hear a lot about leadership and how it separates elite teams from ones who’ve simply collected talent. Aaron Boone likes to think he’s got a mix of both in his clubhouse – superstars along with men of integrity. You put both qualities in the same uniform and, presto, there’s your leader.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge has strong feelings about contract status

BOSTON — Aaron Judge had almost two hours to digest the loss that ended the Yankees’ season when he took a seat in the Fenway Park Zoom room to share his pain. He was hurting. He hates losing, and falling short of winning the big prize stings more and more every year.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Aaron Hicks’ future, Judge extension possibilities, and Severino’s status

Good afternoon everyone, it’s arrived faster than anyone hoped but the offseason editions of the mailbag have arrived. From here on out, the mailbag will be running every two weeks, due to a slower amount of information trickling in and a lack of action going on. Without further ado, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our (bi)weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge pinky injury update proves he’s gutting it out

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is unequivocally injured as the team enters the season’s final stretch and — hopefully — a one-game playoff to determine their ultimate fate. He doesn’t want you to notice, though. Thus far, his electric bat is doing a pretty great job shielding the pain. Judge went...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge talks about possible long-term contract extension

The New York Yankees are on the clock. Right fielder Aaron Judge has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining and is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2022 season. So it makes sense that Judge and the Yankees will sit down at some point and talk about a long-term contract extension for the three-time All-Star. But it hasn’t happened yet, according to the New York Post.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Pair of homers

Judge went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk Thursday against the Blue Jays. Judge took Robbie Ray yard twice, with the first coming in the opening frame and the other in the sixth inning. He now has 39 homers of the season, including four in his last eight games. On the campaign, Judge is hitting .288/.374/.549 with 97 RBI and 89 runs scored across 621 plate appearances.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees infielder is candidate to rebound in the playoffs

Yes, this is putting the cart before the horse. But if the New York Yankees qualify for the playoffs this year, infielder DJ LeMahieu is a prime candidate to break out, according to MLB.com. LeMahieu certainly isn’t the only Yankee who’s had a disappointing 2021, but his dropoff has been...
MLB
