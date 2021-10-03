WATCH: Aaron Judge's walk-off infield single pushes Yankees into the 2021 postseason

The Yankees took all 162 games, and all nine innings of Game 162, to clinch a playoff berth – but they’re in.

Thanks to Aaron Judge’s walk-off infield single in the ninth inning, the Yankees topped the Rays 1-0 on Sunday, clinching a Wild Card berth and their fifth straight playoff appearance:

Tyler Wade was the one who made it happen after pinch-running for Rougned Odor, who singled to lead off the inning. Wade tagged up and moved to second on Gleyber Torres’ fly ball to center field, and after moving to third on Anthony Rizzo’s hard single to right, Wade scored the winner on Judge’s hit.

Rizzo had moved to second when Randy Arozarena threw home to prevent Wade from scoring, and instead of walking Judge, the Rays chose to pitch to him with the infield in, and Judge hit a slow grounder to second baseman Brandon Lowe that let Wade beat the throw home.

“I just said great job, way to do your thing. It’s a team effort, no one guy can win a ball game, and it was a team effort today,” Judge told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits about what he said to Wade after the run scored and the celebration began.

The Yankees are awaiting the official word of their postseason fate, as when their game ended, the Red Sox were tied 5-5 with the Nationals in the ninth. If Boston wins, the Yankees will head to Boston for the Wild Card Game on Tuesday, but if the Sox lose, they will play Toronto in a Game 163 tiebreaker for the second Wild Card on Monday, and the winner will head to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

