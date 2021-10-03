CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Atlanta Braves blank New York Mets 5-0 to wrap up regular season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcL6k_0cG3BBpX00

Jorge Soler led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and six pitchers combined to limit the visiting New York Mets to three hits Sunday as the Atlanta Braves finished the regular season with a 5-0 win.

Soler lined New York starter Noah Syndergaard’s second pitch into the left field stands for his 27th. homer. It was his 14th since joining the Braves, his fourth in 11 games as the leadoff hitter and his second to start a game.

The Braves finished with 239 home runs and fell one short of becoming the 32nd team in major league history to hit at least 240 homers.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton started and pitched 2 2/3 innings, once through the New York order as a tuneup for the National League Division Series opener at Milwaukee on Friday. Morton allowed one hit and struck out three.

He was followed by Spencer Strider (1 1/3 innings), Tyler Matzek (one inning), Luke Jackson (one inning), Chris Martin (two innings) and Will Smith (one inning). Strider (1-0), a hard-throwing rookie who made his major league debut on Friday, got the win.

The victory gave Atlanta (88-73) a 10-9 series win over New York (77-85). The Braves won the season series against each opponent in the N.L. East.

Syndergaard (0-1) was making his second start since returning from elbow surgery. Limited to a one-inning appearance, he allowed two runs on three hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0cG3BBpX00
Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Trevor Williams followed with five innings and allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

After Soler’s homer, the Braves added another run in the first when Austin Riley singled home Ozzie Albies.

The Braves tacked on three runs in the third inning against Williams. Albies drove home Soler with an infield out, Riley followed with a run-scoring double and Adam Duvall added an RBI single to extend his league-leading total to 113.

Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman was 1-for-3 and finished the season with a .300 batting average.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Homer
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Atlanta#Yankees#The Atlanta Braves
calltothepen.com

New York Mets have unfortunately historic season

For most of this season, the New York Mets appeared to be well on their way to a playoff berth. They had command of the NL East, and while they had injury woes and their lineup struggled, they were the only team over .500. That hold on the division eventually lasted for 103 days before they were surpassed by the Braves.
MLB
Birmingham Star

Eliminated Mets, Marlins wrap up season series

A hit by their most experienced player lifted the Miami Marlins to a much-needed win Wednesday night -- one that Miguel Rojas hopes will yield dividends not just over the final four games of the season but well into the future. The Marlins will look to salvage a split of...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets win while Braves rest several regulars

Brandon Nimmo hit a pair of solo home runs and starter Tylor Megill worked five scoreless innings to help the visiting New York Mets defeat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Friday. Nimmo's longballs gave him eight this year and paced the team's 11-hit attack, with three of them by Pete Alonso.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves offense does enough early to nullify a late Mets surge in a 6-5 Atlanta win

Atlanta had a pretty smooth journey to their 87th win of the season on Saturday on the whole, even without most of their starters, despite a late surge by New York. After a relatively quiet first two innings from both offenses, the Braves opened the scoring in the third. After a bizarre incident in which the sole tore off of his shoe during a swing mid-at-bat in the first inning, Joc Pederson hit a solo homer in his second at-bat. A double from Orlando Arcia was followed by an RBI single from Freeman to score the second run of the inning.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
KEYT

Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves looked postseason ready in a 5-0 win over Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets in the final regular season game for both teams. Syndergaard allowed two runs, including a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler, in his one scheduled inning. It was Syndergaard’s second start after returning from Tommy John surgery. The Mets were held to three hits. They suffered one final letdown in their disappointing season. The NL East champion Braves won the season series 10-9.
MLB
chatsports.com

Regulars return to the lineup for Atlanta in finale against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up the 2021 regular season Sunday against the New York Mets. Charlie Morton is expected to pitch two or three innings for Atlanta in his final tune up before the NLDS. The Mets will go with right-hander Noah Syndergaard who will be making his second appearance following Tommy John surgery.
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets takeaways from Sunday's 5-0 loss to Braves, including just three hits in last game of regular season

The Mets lost to the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Sunday, finishing the regular season with a 77-85 record. - Noah Syndergaard didn't get off to an ideal start, letting up a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler as the Braves went up 1-0. Ozzie Albies then doubled down the left field line, and scored on Austin Riley's hit to left field making it a 2-0 game. Dom Smith's throw home was off target, but Riley was thrown out at second base.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves 5, Mets 0—Gentle into that good night

The Mets were shut out by Charlie Morton and the Braves bullpen, dropping their final game of the 2021 season by a score of 5-0. Noah Syndergaard started for the Mets, making just his second appearance of 2021, but unfortunately his second appearance did not go as well as his first. Jorge Soler led off the inning with a hooking solo homer down the left field line. The Braves added another run off Syndergaard on back-to-back hits from Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley before Syndergaard was able to put the inning to bed.
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: Revisiting the Regular Season Games Against The Braves

For a fourth straight year, the Milwaukee Brewers will return to the MLB Playoffs. The same goes for the Atlanta Braves. After winning the NL Central for the second time in four years, the Milwaukee Brewers avoid a possible heartbreaking Wild Card game and will face off against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. Milwaukee will be the two seed, with Atlanta being number three.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy