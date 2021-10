Former Kansas City and Washington quarterback Alex Smith had high praise for Philadelphia Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. “I’m a huge Jalen fan,” Smith said on Monday Night Countdown. “I think of all the talk this offseason of all these Alabama quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Tua, I think Jalen is the sleeper. I think at the end of the year, he’s going to have the best year of all these guys. I think he’s in a great situation with Nick Sirianni, Shane Steichen, my guy Brian Johnson in the quarterback room. I think he is ready for this moment. He has dealt with doubters his entire career, I think this is a good position to be in. I think he’s going to take advantage of it.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO