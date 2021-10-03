CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha church raises thousands for those in housing crises

By 6 News Staff reports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Omaha trying to help others as evictions loom and local shelters are filling up. Omaha’s housing crisis is growing as the community gets together and taking action into their own hands. The church’s “Hand Up for Housing” campaign has raised tens of thousands of dollars that will go towards housing assistance programs here in the metro area.

