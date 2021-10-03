Neosho holds annual fall fest despite early day rain

NEOSHO, Mo. – The City of Neosho held it’s annual fall festival this afternoon, despite the rain across the area. Around 140 vendors set up shop along the square, providing a number of unique items for folks to browse through and buy. Of course, food was also available from several vendors. In addition to the vendors, there was live music, a history alley, and even a car show. However, that didn’t stop the rain from causing a few concerns.