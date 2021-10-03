Skip the grocery line with Canarsie man’s EZSwiftShops app

A Canarsie man created an app that is designed to help people in the neighborhood save time and money.

Jean Rony Saintard, who owns several restaurants in the area, created the EZSwiftShops app. It allows users to skip the long lines in stores when they have 15 items or less.

Customers can scan the item's barcode with their phone and pay through the app – allowing customers to still shop in person without wasting time on a line.

The app also offers customers a wide array of options to choose from such as grocery and hardware stores, and even booking appointments online at beauty salons.

He says unlike other apps that charge higher fees, his only charges customers an additional 10% fee on their orders.