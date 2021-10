Hopefully for the Dodgers, Max Scherzer will throw a lot of meaningful pitches tonight as he takes the mound for the National League Wild Card Game. He’ll take the mound in the top of the first inning, but he’ll be throwing the second pitch of the game. Throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium tonight will be Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, who announced last week that he would be retiring following the 2022 season.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO