Matt Nagy confirms what we already knew: Bill Lazor called plays for Bears

By Alyssa Barbieri
 6 days ago
Matt Nagy spent the entire week keeping his lips sealed about the Bears’ play caller. But it took one drive to confirm what we all suspected: Nagy had handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

The first sign was the rhythm present on offense that hadn’t been there all season. Sure, they were playing the Lions. But there was no guarantee the offense would look like that with Nagy calling plays.

The Bears offense scored touchdowns on their first two drives, where there was a nice balance of run and pass. Running back David Montgomery led the way, scoring both touchdowns, and rookie Justin Fields was put in favorable positions that allows him to open up the downfield passing game.

“In regards to the play calling, Bill did a great job,” Nagy said.

The main takeaway here is that Nagy never should’ve taken back play-calling duties after last season, where Lazor had the Bears offense jelling. Let’s hope Nagy has learned his lesson and lets Lazor continue to call plays on offense. Especially if it’s going to be Fields starting.

