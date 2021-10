(Walla Walla, WA) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee visited Walla Walla and called his plan to require state workers to vaccinate against Coronavirus a “raging success.” Inslee, at a news conference held Wednesday afternoon said he’s seen numbers that show more and more state employees are getting the shot, and predicted there would be minimal impact on state services, law enforcement and other entities due to worries of staffing shortages. He added he was confident there would be no mass inmate release at the Walla Walla Prison, and noted there are contingency plans in place for any staffing shortage.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO