Jayapal on Manchin’s Proposed $1.5 Trillion Price Tag for Economic Bill: “Not Going to Happen”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal suggested she was open to the idea of reducing the price tag on the spending package on climate change and social policies from the current $3.5 trillion. But she made clear she wouldn’t accept something as low as $1.5 trillion, which is what Sen. Joe Manchin has been saying is his ceiling. Jayapal, the chair of the House Progressive Caucus, said the $1.5 trillion price tag was “too small” but refused to specify whether she would accept something closer to $2.1 trillion.slate.com
