Jayapal on Manchin’s Proposed $1.5 Trillion Price Tag for Economic Bill: “Not Going to Happen”

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Pramila Jayapal suggested she was open to the idea of reducing the price tag on the spending package on climate change and social policies from the current $3.5 trillion. But she made clear she wouldn’t accept something as low as $1.5 trillion, which is what Sen. Joe Manchin has been saying is his ceiling. Jayapal, the chair of the House Progressive Caucus, said the $1.5 trillion price tag was “too small” but refused to specify whether she would accept something closer to $2.1 trillion.

slate.com

Slate

Progressives May Be Making a Huge Error in Trying to Save Their Agenda

At this point, it’s clear that Democrats are not going to pass the $3.5 trillion social spending and climate bill they had once hoped for. Thanks to the objections from a handful of implacable centrists—most importantly, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema—the price tag looks like it will ultimately fall somewhere between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion, forcing the party to downsize its policy ambitions.
