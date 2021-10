Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The days and weeks leading up to and following the tumultuous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan were chaos for Sharifa Abbasi. The Afghan-born immigration attorney who lives and works in a Virginia suburb of Washington, DC, was barraged by phone calls from desperate relatives hoping to leave the country amidst the Taliban takeover, as well as from Afghans in the United States eager to help their loved ones. “Everyone was calling frantic,” she recalls. “It was a very fluid situation. Things were just changing by the moment over there.”

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO