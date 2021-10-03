CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Two service members go to court against COVID vaccine mandate

By Alex Gibbs
KWTX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two U.S. service members who have recovered from COVID-19 are asking a Federal Judge to stop the Defense Department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The service members, one Army and the other Marine Corps, argue that since they have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus, it should be their choice to receive the vaccine. Lawyer and retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Wade Faulkner says the Federal Judge could rule in their favor in stopping the mandate, but it remains an uphill battle.

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 12

Toye Nickens
5d ago

Lmao. this is so ridiculous and a waste of time and money. Service members aren't covered by the same rules as others people 🙄. You know how many anthrax and smallpox shots we got. smh. If you don't know the military regulations please don't reply 🙄

Reply(2)
3
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
Killeen, TX
Government
Killeen, TX
Health
Reuters

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to end a government crisis after his coalition partner said he was unfit for office because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied the demand by...
EUROPE
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Defense Department#U S Supreme Court#Kwtx#The Defense Department#Marine Corps#The Department Of Defense#The Supreme Court#Texas A M Central Texas
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy