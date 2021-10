MILFORD–The Bearcats lost their first game of the season on August 24 to Benton Central. In a best of five series they were only able to win one game ultimately losing the match 3-1. SInce that time Milford has rattled off an impressive 14 wins in a row. That all came to a screaching halt over the weekend. The Bearcats lost their last two games of the Watseka Volleyball Invitational finishing a disappointing fourth place. Monday evening was a good time to get back on the winning side of things and Milford did just that.

MILFORD, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO