The Abbotsford Centre has not been this full in years!. Fans gathered in the arena as the parking lot was full before the beginning of Group A’s skate at 9 am. The scent of hotdogs in the morning was strong throughout the arena and today was Fin’s first day back with fans. The Canucks’ mascot was spotted chomping on children’s heads with his foam teeth and getting the crowd fired up with his killer (whale) dance moves.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO