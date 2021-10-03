CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayapal: I won't vote for bill with amendment banning money for abortions

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) says she will not vote for any bill that contains the Hyde Amendment, a provision that would ban spending federal money on abortions, while also saying there is nothing in the proposed social safety net bill that would be spent on the procedures.

Jayne Petersen
3d ago

I am not going to pay taxes if it's going for abortion, I will not be complicit to murder!!!!!!

Pramila Jayapal
#Hyde Amendment#Abortions
