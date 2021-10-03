CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During the ‘Blurred Lines’ Shoot

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her new book, Emily Ratajkowski is claiming that Robin Thicke grabbed her naked breast during the “Blurred Lines” music-video shoot. The Sunday Times obtained an early copy of Ratajkowski’s memoir, My Body, which covers the video shoot and the assault that allegedly took place. Ratajkowski writes that the part of the shoot with all women was pleasant. But Thicke got unruly as the day progressed, which led her to believe he had gotten drunk. “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” The Times quotes Ratajkowski as writing. “I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.”

www.vulture.com

