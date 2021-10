Live Now, Oct 2-10 2021 Senior World Championships. Like in the 2017 World Championships and the 2020 Olympics, the team race came down to Kyle Snyder vs Abuldrashid Sadulaev in the finals at 97kg. The team implications, along with the legendary rivalry, made the excitement and tension in the arena beyond any moment in the tournament. Like at the Olympics, Sadulaev proved to be a small step ahead of Snyder and prevailed to win his fifth world gold with a 6-0 win over Snyder. The win also clinched the title for Russia and second place for the United States. Check out the final top 10 below.

