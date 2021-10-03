CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montreal plane in crash carrying marriage proposal banner

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL — A small plane crashed on an island near Old Montreal while towing a marriage proposal banner, killing a passenger and injuring the pilot, Canadian authorities said Sunday. Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was pulling a banner that read “Will you marry me” when it went down...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

