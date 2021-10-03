CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees clinch wild card spot with walk-off vs. Rays; final postseason spot remains up for grabs

By Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees are returning to the postseason. Sunday afternoon, the Yankees punched their ticket back to October with a walk-off win over the AL East rival Rays (NY 1, TB 0). Tampa has already clinched the division title, so the Yankees are locked into one of the two American League wild card spots. The other wild card spot remains up for grabs. Follow along here for updates on the Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays games.

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blue Jays vs. Yankees score: Stanton, New York beat Toronto, close in on top wild-card spot with Red Sox loss

The 2021 regular season concludes on Sunday, barring any tiebreakers, and the American League wild-card race continues to be the most compelling race still standing. Speaking of which, the Yankees, who entered Tuesday in possession of the top wild-card spot, picked up a huge 7-2 win in their series opener against the Blue Jays, thanks in part to yet another clutch home run by Giancarlo Stanton.
MLB
