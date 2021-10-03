Yankees clinch wild card spot with walk-off vs. Rays; final postseason spot remains up for grabs
The New York Yankees are returning to the postseason. Sunday afternoon, the Yankees punched their ticket back to October with a walk-off win over the AL East rival Rays (NY 1, TB 0). Tampa has already clinched the division title, so the Yankees are locked into one of the two American League wild card spots. The other wild card spot remains up for grabs. Follow along here for updates on the Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays games.www.cbssports.com
