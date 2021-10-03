Yankees clinch wild card spot with walk-off vs. Rays; final postseason spot remains up for grabs

The Red Sox have five games left in the regular season, and their sights are set on earning a spot into Tuesday’s American League Wild Card Game. If the Red Sox win Wednesday against the Orioles in Baltimore, they’ll remain in possession of the second wild card — either one game behind the Yankees for the top spot (if New York loses) or two games behind the Yankees and two games ahead of the Jays (if the Yankees win again). They’d be either a half-game or 1½ games ahead of the Mariners, depending on what happens in the Mariners-Athletics series.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO