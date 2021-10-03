Cowboys' Trevon Diggs sets all-time franchise record in electric showing vs. Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles for most of Monday Night Football. There wasn’t much to write home about for the Eagles. It was an ugly game for them. Conversely, we saw a few things from the Cowboys that are very … not Cowboys-like. The defense is still very much an unknown going forward, but they’re also missing four defensive starters, including their best defensive player, DeMarcus Lawrence. Nevertheless, on Monday night, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and cornerback Trevon Diggs shined through for the Cowboys.

