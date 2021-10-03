CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs sets all-time franchise record in electric showing vs. Panthers

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, TX - The last time Sam Darnold played the Dallas Cowboys, he walked them for 332 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 24-22 victory for the New York Jets. That was in 2019, however, and Trevon Diggs was still taking snaps for Nick Saban at Alabama. Fast forward to Week 4 of the 2021 season and Darnold is now leading the Carolina Panthers, and he's been formally introduced to Diggs, who made sure there wouldn't be any deja vu going on in Dallas.

