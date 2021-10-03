CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Walk to end Alzheimer's returns to the DC area

By Nardos Mesmer
WTOP
 5 days ago

Hundreds of supporters gathered at La Plata Town Hall in Charles County, Maryland, for Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's leads the way in helping to find a cure for the illness, and all other dementia. The association's walks, which take place across the nation, are the world's largest volunteer multi-event to help spread awareness and raise money for Alzheimer's care and research.

