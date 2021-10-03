CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Five Things We Learned: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEgLS_0cG36vqV00

After dominating the first half, Manchester City conceded to Sadio Mané before Phil Foden grabbed a deserved equaliser.

When Mohamed Salah scored a wonder-goal to put the home side back in front, it looked like Liverpool had snatched all three points- until Kevin de Bruyne's deflected effort pulled City level again.

That was how the game would finish despite a tense ending that saw Rodri prevent a certain Fabinho winner.

Here's what we learned from one of the season's best games so far!

1. Foden dazzles again

After Phil Foden missed the start of the season with an injury, he's reminded everyone how good he is with an incredible performance today.

It was Foden who tormented Milner for most of the game, simply outplaying the makeshift right-back and using exceptional skill to get in behind over and over again.

So it was no surprise that it was Foden who popped up to score the equaliser, firing from a tight angle into the far corner after being picked out well by Gabriel Jesus.

It's hard to put a finger on exactly when Foden went from our best prospect to our best attacker full stop. His 32nd goal for City, for an average of one every four appearances, was one of the most crucial yet- and already the third against Liverpool.

2. A statement week

It's hard to deny that Liverpool, PSG and Chelsea are three of the five best teams in the world right now. In the last eight days, Guardiola's side visited all three and looked the better team in all of them. It's hard to overstate how impressive that is.

Manchester City's start to the season hasn't been perfect, but this performance against a team that have troubled us so often in the past caps off a week in which it feels like a marker has been put down.

Guardiola's side showed resilience and spirit today that has been lacking in all too many past Anfield trips- coming from behind twice to claim a point, becoming the first side to score more than one at Anfield since Everton in February and staying strong in an atmosphere that has spooked the players so many times before.

It feels like this is some of the best form City have enjoyed in Guardiola's entire tenure.

3. Rodri helps rescue a point

Not long after it looked like Kevin de Bruyne had earned Manchester City the draw, a horrible moment for Ederson almost gifted Liverpool a winning goal.

But just as Fabinho was about to tap into an empty net, it was Rodri who appeared from nowhere to intercept with an ingenious sliding tackle.

The Spaniard has been brilliant at the start of the season, with wonderful performances against Chelsea and PSG, and he might have just made a big difference with an inspired bit of defending today.

Let's not forget that a Fabinho goal would have put Liverpool four points ahead of Pep's men. Instead we're still firmly in the race.

4. The worst part is over

When you look back, City were given a nightmare start to the season on paper.

Our first nine games in the two primary competitions have included Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester, Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain away from home, plus home matches against RB Leipzig and Arsenal. Viewing City's results through that lens really gives us a little perspective.

We've taken 17 points from a possible twenty-seven at home and in Europe, losing only twice. And now that this incredibly tricky start is out of the way, City's next six games include Club Brugge twice, Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Though we couldn't get the three points that would have seen us top the table today, it's reassuring to know that things should get a bit easier from here.

5. VAR is still flawed

VAR was brought into football to cut out those awful, game-ruining referee blunders like James Milner's unpunished foul on Raheem Sterling in the penalty box in this fixture four years ago. And, for the most part, it's done that.

But if the referees aren't good enough, they'll find a way to steal the spotlight anyway.

Milner was at the centre of the controversy again against his former club, getting away with a bad foul on Bernardo Silva despite already being on a yellow card. Back when he had originally received the yellow, he was arguably also lucky that it wasn't his second as well.

The full-back went on to play a role in Salah's wonderful goal, costing City the chance to play the last chunk of the game against 10 men. VAR couldn't intervene; second yellow cards are, for whatever reason, not on the list of moments where the system is allowed to actually do its job.

Though City came away with a draw that ultimately stopped Liverpool moving four points clear, the game showed that there's still work to be done with VAR.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: PSG 2-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

The Premier League champions were the architects of their own downfall, letting far too many attacks break down with the wrong pass or shot, as Pep Guardiola's men came up short against the Ligue 1 giants ahead of a pivotal league clash against Liverpool at the weekend. Though the visitors...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus competing with Manchester City for Premier League star

Raul Jimenez remains on the radar of Juventus, but the Bianconeri is facing competition from Manchester City in the race for his signature now. The Mexican has developed a fine reputation for scoring goals in the Premier League for Wolves. He finally scored his first goal in almost a year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

PSG vs Manchester City LIVE: Score Updates (2-0)

Roster: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Sterling. Roster: Donnarumma; Kakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Verrati; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar. Coach: Mauricio Pochettino. 6:55 PMa day ago. Tune in here PSG vs Manchester City Live Score. In a few moments we will share with you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
James Milner
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 6

What did we learn during matchweek 5 of the 2021-22 Premier League?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL highlights ]
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

As it happened: PSG 2-0 Manchester City in the Champions League

Thanks for following our coverage of tonight's Champions League match between PSG and Manchester City. The French side won on this occasion, but they will meet again at the Etihad on 24 November. Good night!. 22:0811 hours ago. Full list of tonight's Champions League results. 21:5711 hours ago. Full-time: PSG...
UEFA
The Independent

PSG vs Man City: Five things we learned as Lionel Messi seals Champions League win

Messi still MessiAs if there was any doubt. Lionel Messi may have taken his time finding his feet at PSG but they dazzled here with a stunning first goal for the club. In truth he had been a peripheral figure for much of the game, with occasional glimpses of guile when picking the ball up in midfield but offering little goal threat and even less defensive cover for his right-back, Achraf Hakimi.But all of that was forgotten in a blur of movement as he dribbled in from the left and played a quick one-two with Kylian Mbappe before curling a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Liverpool Football Club#Psg#Everton
The Independent

Manchester United vs Villarreal: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo earns Champions League win

Ronaldo is unstoppableFor 94 minutes it seemed like Villarreal had cracked how to stop Cristiano Ronaldo. He has been averaging five shots per game in the Premier League, proving a constant threat, but here he barely registered for most of the game. That was down to a few factors out of his control – a system which seemed to leave him isolated, a generally underwhelming performance from those around him, and most importantly an impressive opponent in Villarreal who nullified United’s build-up play and stopped Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba from having time and space in the final third to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Liverpool look to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League as they take on Manchester City on Sunday.The Reds drew 3-3 in a thriller with Brentford on Saturday and it meant they topped the table after Chelsea and Manchester United lost their matches.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man CityJurgen Klopp admitted post-match that his side did have problems: “Well it’s not so difficult [to analyse the match] because the struggles we had were obvious and the good things we did were obvious as well.“With the ball we were really exceptional I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
vavel.com

Liverpool 2 - 2 Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp's post match comments

Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points after a 2-2 draw at Anfield. Sadio Mane's opener was cancelled out by Phil Foden, before Mohamed Salah danced through the City defence to reinstate Liverpool's lead. Kevin De Bruyne then rescued a point for his side after his shot deflected in. Speaking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scotland: Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return for World Cup qualifiers

Fit-again midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return to the Scotland squad for next month's crucial World Cup qualifying double header. Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is also back, replacing St Johnstone's Zander Clark in Steve Clarke's squad. Celtic captain Callum McGregor is included despite having missed his club's last four...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 Burnley

Leicester City drew 2-2 against Burnley at the King Power in an eventful Saturday afternoon affair. Jamie Vardy scored one at either end of the pitch in the first half and Maxwel Cornet scored a brilliant volley for the Clarets to give the visitors the lead at the break. Vardy got a late equaliser for the Foxes but neither side could find a way through for the winner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
169
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy