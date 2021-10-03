Five Things We Learned: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

After dominating the first half, Manchester City conceded to Sadio Mané before Phil Foden grabbed a deserved equaliser.

When Mohamed Salah scored a wonder-goal to put the home side back in front, it looked like Liverpool had snatched all three points- until Kevin de Bruyne's deflected effort pulled City level again.

That was how the game would finish despite a tense ending that saw Rodri prevent a certain Fabinho winner.

Here's what we learned from one of the season's best games so far!

1. Foden dazzles again

After Phil Foden missed the start of the season with an injury, he's reminded everyone how good he is with an incredible performance today.

It was Foden who tormented Milner for most of the game, simply outplaying the makeshift right-back and using exceptional skill to get in behind over and over again.

So it was no surprise that it was Foden who popped up to score the equaliser, firing from a tight angle into the far corner after being picked out well by Gabriel Jesus.

It's hard to put a finger on exactly when Foden went from our best prospect to our best attacker full stop. His 32nd goal for City, for an average of one every four appearances, was one of the most crucial yet- and already the third against Liverpool.

2. A statement week

It's hard to deny that Liverpool, PSG and Chelsea are three of the five best teams in the world right now. In the last eight days, Guardiola's side visited all three and looked the better team in all of them. It's hard to overstate how impressive that is.

Manchester City's start to the season hasn't been perfect, but this performance against a team that have troubled us so often in the past caps off a week in which it feels like a marker has been put down.

Guardiola's side showed resilience and spirit today that has been lacking in all too many past Anfield trips- coming from behind twice to claim a point, becoming the first side to score more than one at Anfield since Everton in February and staying strong in an atmosphere that has spooked the players so many times before.

It feels like this is some of the best form City have enjoyed in Guardiola's entire tenure.

3. Rodri helps rescue a point

Not long after it looked like Kevin de Bruyne had earned Manchester City the draw, a horrible moment for Ederson almost gifted Liverpool a winning goal.

But just as Fabinho was about to tap into an empty net, it was Rodri who appeared from nowhere to intercept with an ingenious sliding tackle.

The Spaniard has been brilliant at the start of the season, with wonderful performances against Chelsea and PSG, and he might have just made a big difference with an inspired bit of defending today.

Let's not forget that a Fabinho goal would have put Liverpool four points ahead of Pep's men. Instead we're still firmly in the race.

4. The worst part is over

When you look back, City were given a nightmare start to the season on paper.

Our first nine games in the two primary competitions have included Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester, Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain away from home, plus home matches against RB Leipzig and Arsenal. Viewing City's results through that lens really gives us a little perspective.

We've taken 17 points from a possible twenty-seven at home and in Europe, losing only twice. And now that this incredibly tricky start is out of the way, City's next six games include Club Brugge twice, Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Though we couldn't get the three points that would have seen us top the table today, it's reassuring to know that things should get a bit easier from here.

5. VAR is still flawed

VAR was brought into football to cut out those awful, game-ruining referee blunders like James Milner's unpunished foul on Raheem Sterling in the penalty box in this fixture four years ago. And, for the most part, it's done that.

But if the referees aren't good enough, they'll find a way to steal the spotlight anyway.

Milner was at the centre of the controversy again against his former club, getting away with a bad foul on Bernardo Silva despite already being on a yellow card. Back when he had originally received the yellow, he was arguably also lucky that it wasn't his second as well.

The full-back went on to play a role in Salah's wonderful goal, costing City the chance to play the last chunk of the game against 10 men. VAR couldn't intervene; second yellow cards are, for whatever reason, not on the list of moments where the system is allowed to actually do its job.

Though City came away with a draw that ultimately stopped Liverpool moving four points clear, the game showed that there's still work to be done with VAR.

