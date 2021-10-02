Groundbreaking marks the ceremonial start of Hewitt Hall renovation project
SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, state legislators, construction and design partners and the campus community celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 1 that marked the official start of the $80 million Hewitt Hall renovation project that will turn the former student union into a state-of-the-art home for Oswego's School of Communication, Media and the Arts.www.oswego.edu
