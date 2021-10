During the summer, many praised the New York Jets for their handling of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The organization put in place an offensive system that in some ways mirrored the offense he ran last season at BYU under new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The Jets, perhaps looking at the comfortable pockets Wilson threw from last year, added to their offensive line in both free agency and the draft, when they traded up in the first round to pair Mekhi Becton with Alijah Vera-Tucker. Then they added talent at the skill positions, such as Corey Davis in free agency and Elijah Moore and Michael Carter in the draft.

