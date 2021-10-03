CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Bank

New, Permanent Food Benefits En Route for SNAP Recipients

corvallisadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article— aka SNAP — will receive about $36 more each month per person. The increase is said to impact 408,000 households statewide. The calculations of the maximum monthly funds are derived from the so-called Thrifty Food Plan, needed to sustain a four-person family consisting of an adult female, adult male, and two school-age children. The yearly review of SNAP benefits occurs in June; changes take place in October.

www.corvallisadvocate.com

Comments / 0

