$50 million matching grant will boost low-income and immigrant students at Carleton College
The son of a Swiss immigrant wants to make sure foreign-born students have a chance at going to college. The Twin Cities-based Schuler Education Foundation has pledged to make a $50 million grant that will fund Carleton College scholarships for low-income and immigrant students without legal status provided the Northfield liberal arts college is able to raise the same amount dollar-for-dollar over the next five years.www.startribune.com
