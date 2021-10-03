CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$50 million matching grant will boost low-income and immigrant students at Carleton College

By Jim Buchta
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe son of a Swiss immigrant wants to make sure foreign-born students have a chance at going to college. The Twin Cities-based Schuler Education Foundation has pledged to make a $50 million grant that will fund Carleton College scholarships for low-income and immigrant students without legal status provided the Northfield liberal arts college is able to raise the same amount dollar-for-dollar over the next five years.

