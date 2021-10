What a deflating end to the season. Not the White Sox running themselves out of a potential go-ahead situation in the seventh before Reynaldo López gave up a leadoff homer and two other runs in the ninth. More the fact that we had a potential for dramatic tiebreakers in each league and ended up with nothing to show for it. The Yankees won in the ninth with a single run, the Red Sox rallied from four down to beat the Nats, and the Giants routed the Padres.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO