CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Jerry Tatum column: In Virginia, $20 could save your life on the road

By Jerry Tatum
Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt costs just $20 to get your car’s state inspection done here in the commonwealth each year. That $20 could save your life. Safety is paramount in anything you do. Hopefully, you put on a helmet when you ride a bike, and you wear a life vest when you are out on the water. Why would operating an automobile be any different? One of the best things you can do to ensure your own safety, the safety of your loved ones and the safety of others on the road is to get your state inspection done every year for your vehicle.

richmond.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Government
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Reuters

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to end a government crisis after his coalition partner said he was unfit for office because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied the demand by...
EUROPE
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy