Jerry Tatum column: In Virginia, $20 could save your life on the road

It costs just $20 to get your car’s state inspection done here in the commonwealth each year. That $20 could save your life. Safety is paramount in anything you do. Hopefully, you put on a helmet when you ride a bike, and you wear a life vest when you are out on the water. Why would operating an automobile be any different? One of the best things you can do to ensure your own safety, the safety of your loved ones and the safety of others on the road is to get your state inspection done every year for your vehicle.