Rep. Pramila Jayapal doesn't think that Sen. Joe Manchin's proposed $1.5 trillion budget for Democrats' reconciliation bill will be approved. While speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," the House Progressive Caucus weighed in on the ongoing negotiations between Joe Biden and the Democrats regarding the budget they would appropriate for the Build Back Better bill for the next ten years.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO