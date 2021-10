Eric Kendricks, the Vikings' best defensive player even with a roster that includes Danielle Hunter, had the biggest play in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium. Unfortunately for the 1-3 Vikings, it went in favor of the 3-1 Browns. Called for holding receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on fourth-and-goal at the 2, Kendricks turned what would have been a second straight red-zone stop by Mike Zimmer's defense into first-and-goal at the 1, a chest-thumping 18-play touchdown drive for Kevin Stefanski's offense and an 8-7 Browns lead.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO