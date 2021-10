Alex Rodriguez has been a headliner of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasts since 2018, but the network has a decision to make about bringing him back. According to Andrew Marchand of ESPN, Rodriguez’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, meaning the network will have to decide whether to keep him. Marchand says that Rodriguez does not have “uniform” support, but is backed strongly enough that the network will likely want him to return.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO