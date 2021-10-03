Johnson City Fire Department kicks off Fire Prevention Week at Founders Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – The Johnson City Fire Department hosted an event on Sunday at Founders Park to kick off Fire Prevention Week, a nationwide campaign.

The event focused on simple and important ways to stay safe, such as proper fire extinguisher usage, as well as car-seat and blood pressure checks.

Participants also learned more about the “Sounds of Safety” which included how to identify when a smoke detector is working properly or when it needs to be replaced.

According to local fire departments, smoke detectors should be replaced every ten years.

“Hopefully they’ll learn something that they can take throughout the rest of their lives and be fire safe, fire-wise,” said Ian Keys, Johnson City Fire Department Lieutenant. “Learn fire safety that they can hopefully one day pass on to their kids.”

In addition, they say that three loud, continuous beeps mean that there is a fire or smoke. A single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means that the battery is low and should be replaced.

The JCFD also gave out free smoke detectors at the event to those who needed them.

