OAKLAND — For the first time this week, the Oakland A’s looked like they were having fun again. With 14 hits, the A’s scored more runs in the last two innings of their 14-2 win on Saturday night over their rival Houston Astros than they had over the course of being swept by the Seattle Mariners earlier this week. In keeping with the trend, the 21,108 in attendance — with the draw of a fireworks night — surpassed the total number of fans that showed up to watch those four weekday losses by the thousands.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO