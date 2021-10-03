CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Venom 2’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend Box Office of the Pandemic

By Matt Singer
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In surprising and promising box office news, Venom: Let There Be Carnage defied expectations and scored the biggest domestic opening weekend of the pandemic to date. The film earned an estimated $90.1 million in its opening weekend. In what may be the best and most impressive aspect of the film’s success, the new Venom had an even bigger opening weekend than the first Venom movie, which opened with $80.2 million in the fall of 2018, long before Covid began causing enormous issues for the theatrical industry.

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scores 2nd Highest Thursday Box Office Of The Pandemic

As recently as this week, Sony was very conservatively estimating a $40 million three-day opening weekend for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which felt a little on the low side. After all, it’s one of the most hotly-anticipated blockbusters of the year, one that’s gone all-out to mount a massive marketing blitz to get audiences into theaters.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Addams Family 2, & The Many Saints of Newark

This October’s box office has often been circled on the calendar as the start of the next phase in domestic box office recovery. With the month officially beginning this weekend, the time has come for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Addams Family 2, and The Many Saints of Newark to begin making that important impression on moviegoers and the industry at large as 2021 enters its final quarter.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Destroys Weekend Box Office Competition with $90.1M Debut

Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage devoured the weekend box office competition after bringing in $90.1 million. The highly anticipated sequel debuted at number one and easily scored the highest domestic pandemic opening, squashing Black Widow's previous record of $80.8 million. The studio was cautious with their initial projections for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but it was clear to outsiders that the studio was sitting on a box office monster, just waiting to be unleashed.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Pandemic#Ip#Marvel
411mania.com

411 Box Office Report: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scores Pandemic Record $90.1 Million Start

The symbiotes laid waste to the box office this weekend as Venom: Let There Be Carnage set a pandemic-era record in its opening weekend. The Venom sequel grossed $90.1 million in its first weekend, breaking the pandemic record of $80.4 million that was set by Black Widow in March. Let There Be Carnage scored the best opening weekend since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened with $177.4 million in the weekend of December 20th, 2019.
MOVIES
invezz.com

Is Imax stock a buy as ‘Venom 2’ smashes the pandemic era box office record?

Imax shares on Monday spiked more than 4% after Venom 2 smashed the pandemic box office record. Sony’s second instalment of the Venom film series delivered $90 million domestically in the opening weekend. James Bond’s latest film ‘Not Time to Die’ opened with $119 million industry-wide overseas. On Monday, Imax...
MOVIES
Seattle Times

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1 million at the box office

NEW YORK — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Devours the Box Office With $90 Million Domestic Opening

Almost exactly one year after it was originally supposed to be unleashed in theaters, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally came to the big screen over the weekend, and it looks like Venom is pandemic proof because the Andy Serkis-directed sequel managed to scare up even more money in its domestic opening weekend than the first movie did back in 2018.
MOVIES
/Film

What Venom 2 And Many Saints Of Newark Can Teach Us About The Post-Pandemic Box Office

It was, to say the very least of it, a huge weekend at the box office. At least if you have the word "Marvel" attached to your movie in any capacity, or any movie ultimately coming from the Disney umbrella. To that end, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" opened to a truly shocking $90.1 million, shattering industry expectations and setting a new high-bar during the pandemic. Meanwhile, "The Many Saints of Newark," the seemingly anticipated "Sopranos" prequel movie, kind of flopped. As we have transitioned from summer into an optimistic fall season for moviegoing, there are some lessons to be learned from this weekend's numbers. Let's dig in, shall we?
MOVIES
Newsday

'Venom' sequel dominates box office with $90.1 million opening

Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures' Marvel sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" had...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Crosses $100M At Box Office In 5 Days, Ties ‘Shang-Chi’ For Fastest During Pandemic

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has feasibly crossed $100 million in five days at the pandemic domestic box office, joining Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the fastest title to do so. Both titles are on a theatrical window exceeding 45 days. It should be noted that while Shang-Chi propelled past the century mark off Labor Day Monday, Venom 2 sped to the benchmark sans a holiday. Impressive. Also, Venom: Let There Be Carnage beat 2018’s Venom to $100M, the latter pulling that off in six days after an $80.2M opening. The running U.S. and Canadian take for Venom: Let There Be Carnage stands at $102M. In...
MOVIES
ForexTV.com

IMAX global box office totaled $30 million to mark best October weekend ever, thanks to ‘Venom,’ ‘No Time to Die’

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Will 'No Time to Die' Set an Opening Weekend Box Office Record for the Bond Franchise?

Daniel Craig’s final mission as James Bond may be his toughest yet. Can the stylish secret agent get skittish audiences to return to their local movie theaters?. If overseas excitement is any indication, “No Time to Die” is poised to make a splash at the domestic box office when it opens on Friday, though it may fall short of setting new franchise records. The latest 007 adventure launched internationally last weekend, more than a year behind schedule, with a huge $121 million debut.
MOVIES
94.3 The Point

An Official Marvel Twitter Account Claimed ’Blade’ Is Coming to the MCU In 2022

According to Marvel India’s official Twitter account, Blade might be arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as next year. Directed by Mogul Mowgli’s Bassam Tariq, the new Blade will star Mahershala Ali as the half-human half-vampire hybrid. On Tuesday, Marvel India shared a photo teasing the next six MCU releases for 2021 and 2022. In addition to the previously confirmed titles, they also listed Blade with a release date of October 7, 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Earns Record $6.3M in Previews

MGM and EON Productions’ No Time to Die grossed a promising $6.3 million in Thursday night previews as it starts opening at the North American box office. The earnings also include a smattering of special Imax screenings Wednesday night. That is the highest preview number of any James Bond film, not adjusted for inflation. Spectre earned $5.3 million in Thursday midnight shows in 2015, while Skyfall took in $4.6 million in 2012. The release of No Time to Die — starring Daniel Craig in his fifth and final turn as 007 — was delayed over 18 months because of the pandemic. Tracking suggests...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Kate'

“Kate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. In this Netflix thriller, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a ruthless assassin who gets fatally poisoned and spends her final 24 hours seeking revenge on the people responsible. The film was released on the platform on Sept. 10.
TV & VIDEOS
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy