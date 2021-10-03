CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers QB Sam Darnold makes NFL history with rushing TDs vs. Cowboys

By Erin Walsh
 5 days ago
Sam Darnold had two rushing scores against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. His five rushing touchdowns this season lead the NFL. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Darnold is well on his way to reviving his career as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold is the first quarterback in NFL history with five-plus rushing touchdowns in his team's first four games of the season, per NFL Research. He had just five rushing scores in his career entering the 2021 season.

Darnold had two rushing scores against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. His five rushing touchdowns this season lead the NFL.

Darnold entered Week 4 with a 3-0 record, 17 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He had also completed 68.2% of his passes for 888 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

The 24-year-old looks better with the Panthers than he ever did with the New York Jets. He went 13-25 in his three-year Jets' career, completing just 59.8% of his passes for 8,097 yards and 45 touchdowns against 39 interceptions.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is having a similarly rough time in New York. So maybe it's not the quarterback's fault after all?

