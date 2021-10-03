CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Cameron Thomas: Leads team in scoring

Thomas scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-97 preseason win over the Lakers. After averaging 23.0 points per game during his lone year at LSU and 27.0 points per game during Summer League, Thomas once again showed his ability to score the ball. The rookie's 21 points and 14 shot attempts both were team-highs for Brooklyn. The Nets are full of veterans, so playing may not come easily for Thomas during the regular season, but the No. 27th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft continues to demonstrate that he can pile up points in a hurry.

