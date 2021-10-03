CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

SFGate
 5 days ago

Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to shallow infield. Byron Buxton doubles to deep left field. Luis Arraez to third. Jorge Polanco homers to right field. Byron Buxton scores. Luis Arraez scores. Josh Donaldson walks. Max Kepler singles to right field. Josh Donaldson to third. Miguel Sano singles to deep left field. Max Kepler to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging. Nick Gordon reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Sano out at second. Max Kepler scores. Ryan Jeffers called out on strikes.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Three-run sixth inning dooms Kansas City Royals against the Tigers in Detroit

Something about Detroit’s Comerica Park seemed to have had a particularly adverse effect on Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Domingo Tapia. Prior to his arrival in the Motor City, the right-hander had been lights-out. He hadn’t allowed a run in 11 consecutive appearances, including 13 straight innings. Saturday night, for the second night in a row the Detroit Tigers scored against Tapia.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Lopez delivers go-ahead run in 8th inning as Kansas City Royals beat the Indians

Nicky Lopez lined a 3-2 cutter into left-center field, made the mad dash to third base and slid in safely with an RBI triple as he pumped his fist towards the Kansas City Royals’ dugout and clapped his hands in celebration as Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run. Lopez’s eighth-inning...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Brent Rooker
Person
Hanser Alberto
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Byron Buxton
Bleacher Report

Joe Maddon Downplays Shohei Ohtani's Comments About Frustrations with Angels

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani turned heads when he said winning will be a big deciding factor in where he plays if and when he becomes a free agent after the 2023 campaign, but manager Joe Maddon suggested that doesn't mean he necessarily wants to leave. The Associated Press...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals 0#Royals 3
Chicago Tribune

4 takeaways from Jed Hoyer’s season wrap-up: David Ross’ contract situation, the Chicago Cubs’ No. 1 offseason priority and building another contending lineup

For nearly an hour Wednesday morning, Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer dissected the good, bad and everything in between during his end-of-season news conference. The wide range of topics closed the book on the 2021 season for the 91-loss Cubs as the organization’s focus shifts to the offseason. Four takeaways stood out among the various themes Hoyer discussed. 1. Expect manager David Ross’ ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
SFGate

Dodgers fans are upset with umpire Carlos Torres after Game 1 loss to Giants

The San Francisco Giants shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in Game 1 of the NLDS, winning by a final score of 4-0. To be more specific: Logan Webb, almost entirely on his own, shut out the Dodgers. He made it until deep into the seventh inning, allowing just five hits while striking out 10.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned at the ALDS, including a ‘really good’ bullpen session for Carlos Rodón and the thought process behind leaving Dallas Keuchel off the Chicago White Sox playoff roster

The postseason got underway for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. Here are three things we learned Thursday at Minute Maid Park. 1. ‘Painful’ roster decisions for the Sox included placing Dallas Keuchel on the taxi squad. Keuchel was the odd pitcher out after the Sox released their 26 player roster for the ALDS. Keuchel wasn’t as ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy