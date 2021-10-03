Minnesota-Kansas City Runs
Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to shallow infield. Byron Buxton doubles to deep left field. Luis Arraez to third. Jorge Polanco homers to right field. Byron Buxton scores. Luis Arraez scores. Josh Donaldson walks. Max Kepler singles to right field. Josh Donaldson to third. Miguel Sano singles to deep left field. Max Kepler to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging. Nick Gordon reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Sano out at second. Max Kepler scores. Ryan Jeffers called out on strikes.
