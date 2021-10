A federal court has temporarily blocked enforcement of Texas' new "heartbeat law," the controversial statute that bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity can be detected and allows people to sue those whom they think have performed or abetted an abortion. Senate Bill (S.B.) 8—which took effect September 1—has already spawned several lawsuits and an appeal to the Supreme Court to intervene. But SCOTUS held that because of the way the law was written (with enforcement through private lawsuits, not state action), it couldn't do that yet. After that, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed suit against the law.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO