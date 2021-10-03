CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Putnam and southeastern Henry Counties through 730 PM EDT At 634 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glandorf, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Leipsic around 650 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Deshler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, OH
County
Henry County, OH
City
Deshler, OH
City
Leipsic, OH
Reuters

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to end a government crisis after his coalition partner said he was unfit for office because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied the demand by...
EUROPE
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy