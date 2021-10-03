Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Putnam and southeastern Henry Counties through 730 PM EDT At 634 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glandorf, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Leipsic around 650 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Deshler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH