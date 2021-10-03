Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Shares team lead in targets

St. Brown caught six of eight targets for 70 yards during Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Bears. After totaling 10 targets over the first three weeks of the season, St. Brown nearly reached that number Sunday alone as he shared the team lead in targets with T.J. Hockenson. While Quintez Cephus was the No. 1 receiver and Kalif Raymond popped for two scores, there is certainly room in the slot for St. Brown to continue making a name for himself going forward, though the eventual return of Tyrell Williams (concussion) could throw a wrench into things.