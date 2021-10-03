CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in debut

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillsap scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 123-97 preseason win over the Lakers. The 36-year-old only saw 18 minutes of action during his first action with the Nets but was still able to muster a 10-point and 10-rebound double-double in the win. Millsap spent the last four seasons in Denver,but signed a one-year-deal with the Nets in the offseason. Although it is just an exhibition game, it is encouraging to see the veteran produce a productive game as he heads into his 16th NBA season.

